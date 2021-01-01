Computer Table L-Shaped 180° Rotating Corner Writing Desk With Drawers Storage Shelf Laptop Office Desk Study For Home Workstation White

A clean and tidy computer desk can make your creation more efficient and make your work more focused!This 180-degree rotatable home office computer desk can be flexibly placed according to the structure of the room. It can be used as a square table or as an L-shaped corner table, which fully saves space.This high-quality computer desk has a huge storage space, a double-layer storage rack with a length of 32.4 inches and a height of 29.2 inches and a door drawer, which can store different types of items. The desk is spacious and tidy, 46.2 inches long and 15.7 inches long. The entire desk is made of high-quality MDF materials, with sufficient compressive performance, and the desk is easy to clean. It is an indispensable furniture for home work and study for you and your family! Color: Black