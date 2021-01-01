Computer PC Wrist Rest Extender, Clamp-on Wrist Rest Armrest, Attaches to Desk or Chair, Health Care Arm Wrist, Ergonomic Mouse Pad Holder, Black

[Sturdy and durable] Our mouse hand bracket is made of high-quality ABS materials and high-quality fabrics. It is durable and wear-resistant, and has a comfortable and soft touch. [Applicable people] It is very suitable for office work and people who have been exposed to computers for a long time. At the same time, it can also be used by left and right handed users. [Desk and chair dual purpose] This computer arm bracket can be connected to the chair and the table. You can choose the installation method according to your comfort level. The accessories for the table and chair installation are also included, which makes the installation more convenient. [Perfect computer arm support] Relieve the pressure on the elbow of the arm, so that you can relax the neck and wrist while working, reducing your fatigue and soreness. [Notes] The thickness of the computer armrest that can be clamped on the desktop cannot be greater than 4.5cm/1.7in, and the edge of the table has decorative strips o