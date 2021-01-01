Computer Optical Neoprene Mousepad PC Mouse Mat Mice Pad Silicone Mouse Pad Cute Cat

Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Brand New, Made Of High Quality Material, The Surface is Smooth and Soft, Comfortable Feel Under Your Hand Minimizing Fatigue Over Extended Periods Of Play Slim & Attractive Design, Will Not Discolor Or Fade Backed With a Neoprene Rubber Non-Slip Backing, Keeps The Mousepad From Sliding. Which Gives Flexibility To Adapt To Desktops Of Different Surface Materials, Anti-Slip, High-Quality Long-Life Design Perfect for Optical or Trackball Mouse Definitely Brightening Up Your Computer Working Space Mouse Pad Size: 240 X 200 mm / 9.45 X 7.87 inch.