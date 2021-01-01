From divi
Computer Monitor, Ultrathin Portable 3.5 inch HD IPS 480x320 Resolution Backlight LCD TFT, Wide Viewing Angle 178°, Colorful Touch Screen Display.
Advertisement
?【 480x320 resolution】This colorful touch screen is with a resolution of 480x320 dots.【Compatibility 】Compatible and can be directly plugged into all versions of for Raspberry Pi motherboards.【With resistance touch screen】It is a touch screen with resistance, convenient and easy to use.【High quality】Built to strict quality control standards, design improved for more durability.【Long service life】Long service life, not easy to damage, you can use for a long time.