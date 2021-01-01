From auvia

Computer Monitor Stand Riser with Height Adjustable Multi Media Desktop Stand for Flat Screen LCD LED TV LaptopNotebookXbox One Black HD01B002

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Good Health: Monitor or notebook computer is elevated to a proper ergonomic viewing position, creating best posture which helps reduce neck and back strain, Then stow laptop underneath monitor riser for space-saving storage Tilt Function: My computer monitor riser can adjust forward 0-15 degree to put the computer comfortable position Height Adjustable: The stainless steel leg can be freely adjustable height from 3.4 inch to 4.9 inch Easy Assembly: Combine the tempered and stainless steel legs through the screw Safety Use: 1/4' inch Tempered safety can bear Maximum weight capacity 88Lbs

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com