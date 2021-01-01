From m & m refridgeration
Computer Monitor Riser with Height Adjustable Multi Media Desktop Stand for Flat Screen LCD LED TV LaptopNotebookXbox OneHD01T001
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Good Health: My monitor or notebook computer is elevated to a proper ergonomic viewing position, creating best posture which helps reduce neck and back strain, Then stow laptop underneath monitor riser for space-saving storage Expand Space: Flat screen tv riser underneath can capacity your DVD/ satelite box Tilt Function: The notebook computer riser can adjust forward 0-15 degree to put the computer comfortable position Height Adjustable: My stainless steel leg can be freely adjustable height from 3.4 inch to 4.9 inch Safety Use: 1/4' inch Tempered safety glass can bear Maximum weight capacity 88Lbs