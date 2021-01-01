From brocade

Computer Monitor Riser with Height Adjustable Multi Media Desktop Stand for Flat Screen LCD LED TV LaptopNotebookXbox OneHD01T001

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Good Health: My monitor or notebook computer is elevated to a proper ergonomic viewing position, creating best posture which helps reduce neck and back strain, Then stow laptop underneath monitor riser for space-saving storage Expand Space: Flat screen tv riser underneath can capacity your DVD/ satelite box Tilt Function: The notebook computer riser can adjust forward 0-15 degree to put the computer comfortable position Height Adjustable: My stainless steel leg can be freely adjustable height from 3.4 inch to 4.9 inch Safety Use: 1/4' inch Tempered safety glass can bear Maximum weight capacity 88Lbs

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com