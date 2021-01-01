Computer Monitor Bracket Dual-Screen Splicing Desktop Free Lifting Universal Rotating Telescopic Frame LCD Display

1. One base can support two monitors, each monitor can rotate 300 degrees horizontally and 360 degrees vertically, please choose the one you want. 2. It can be adjusted in multiple positions and multiple positions to meet the needs of different customers and different heights and widths. 3. It can be used in different scenes such as the living room, exhibition hall, bedroom, shopping mall and so on. 4. Our products are not only powerful but also powerful. We rely on excellent carrying capacity to be strong and durable.