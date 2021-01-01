Computer Desk With 5 Layers Of Storage Shelves And Host Shelves Desktop Adjustable Angle Drawing Table Black

[Multifunctional three-in-one desk]: Three-in-one bookshelf, computer desk, and main frame. The compact design makes the table very suitable for use in small rooms or corners, and perfectly maximizes your home office or workplace. [Spacious workbench]:provide a wider desktop to fit your laptop, PC, keyboard and office supplies. It also provides enough space for game settings, paperwork and other office activities: the shelf under the desk on the 2nd floor allows you to store the console or other small equipment. [Computer desk and drawing desk two in one]: The adjustable and tiltable drawing board can be fixed at any position from the plane to 60° to obtain the desired angle. Multi-angle settings can provide better working posture. The paper stopper on the board can effectively prevent the paper from sliding. [5-layer bookshelf]: The 5-layer bookshelf next to the desktop computer is used to store books or documents or display decorative items. Make everything you need easy. [Super stable and easy to assemble]: The desktop and shelf made of 6/10 inch thick E1 particleboard provide you with a sturdy desk. The metal tubular frame has a corrosion-resistant powder-coated surface. A detailed installation manual is enclosed, which provides the easiest installation method. Color (Top/Frame): Brown/Black