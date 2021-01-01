Inbox Zero Computer Desk Urquhart With 2-Tier Adjustable Shelves Wood Top And Metal Frame, Rustic Brown

This is a desk with shelves. The writing desk provides the ideal surface for studying or creative projects. With a large table area and 2 shelves that can be installed on the left or the right, everything can be in reach. With a look fit for any room, this vintage-style computer desk has enough space for your laptop, books, and more. The stable metal frame ensures the desk won't wobble with every movement you make, giving you a comfortable workstation to be productive at throughout the day.