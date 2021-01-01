Computer Desk 47 X 30.3 X 18.5 In Study Computer Desk Laptop PC Table Workstation With 2 Drawers For Home Office Simple And Modern Computer Table (Bla

If you want a stylish and powerful computer desk, this will be your best choice. It is composed of high-quality particle board and metal legs, strong and durable, normal use and maintenance, and long service life. Even in a small room, you can comfortably place it in your space and replenish other furniture in the room to make the space feel proportional and balanced. Rich and easy cleaning finish: Easy-to-clean desktop powder-coated metal fittings that require only daily cleaning to avoid exposure to the sun. Whether it's games, learning or surfing the web, this modern 2-drawer style adds a sense of style to any home office, dorm or bedroom.