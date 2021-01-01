Home Desktop Computer Desk Bedroom Laptop Study Table Office Desk WorkstationFeature:The desktop uses a first-grade fire board, a large and comfortable table top.The overall structure is stable, the workbench is wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, waterproof, and has no odor.Precision workmanship, meticulous and excellent environmentally friendly plates.Easy to assemble, the overall style is stylish.Scope of application: office, bedroom, study, etc., the product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Description:Product Name: Desktop computer desk.Product color: Brown.Product weight: 23.3 pounds.Material: Man-made fiberboard.Special design: sturdy structural design, Fine veneer, Rounded corners.Function: Multi-function table can be used as table, dining table, desk, etc.Product size: 39.4 x 17.7 x 28.3 inches (100x45x72 cm)Packing size: 42.5 x 19.7 x 2.8 inches (108x50x7 cm)Package Included:1 desktop computer desk Color: Brown