Computer Desk - Brushed Maple - Sauder

Create a functional workspace in your home with the Computer Desk from Sauder. Showcasing a beautiful brushed maple finish, this computer desk with storage will help you keep your office free of clutter. The flat surface can easily hold your laptop or computer screen, while the compact design offers plenty of storage space with its side cabinet and drawers for your system unit and office supplies. The nickel pulls allow easy easy access to the items stored inside, while also adding extra style.