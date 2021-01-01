From evil hat productions
Computer Charger Wall AC Adapter Compatible for Lenovo Yoga 710 11 14 15 IdeaPad 100S 100 110 110S 120 120S 310 320 330S 510 Flex 4-1435, 4-1470.
Advertisement
Input: 100-240V ~ 1.7A 50/60Hz (for worldwide use) Output: 20V 2.25A Connecter: 4.0mm*1.7mm Compatible with the Yoga 710 11, 14 and 15', Flex 4-1435, Flex 4-1470, Flex 4-1570, Flex 4-1130, Miix 510, IdeaPad 100s 14, IdeaPad 110 14,15 and 17', IdeaPad 100 14and 15, IdeaPad 310 14 and 15, IdeaPad 710s 13, IdeaPad 310s 11and 15, IdeaPad 110s 11 Compatible with lenovo charger number: 5A10H42919, 5A10H42921, 5A10H42923, 5A10H43625, 5A10H43630, 5A10H43632, ADP-45DW BA, ADP-45DW C, ADLCC, GX20K11838, PA-1450-55LL, PA-1450-55LN, PA-1450-55LR UL Listed Products - the product has successfully met stringent requirements. Don't buy potentially inferior or dangerous chargers that can harm your laptop or worse! Warranty: 12 Months Warranty,30 days money return guarantee