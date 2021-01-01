From nshi

Computer Cables Yoton FFC FPC Flexible Flat Cable 1.0mm Pitch 20 pin Length 50mm 70mm 90mm 180mm 200mm Forward Width 21mm AWM 20624 80C 60V.

$24.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Computer Cables Yoton FFC FPC Flexible Flat Cable 1.0mm Pitch 20.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com