From nshi

Computer Cables Yoton FFC FPC Flat Flexible Cable 0.5mm Pitch spacing 0.5 MM 24 pin Forward Direction Length 80mm Flex Cable - (Cable Length: 80mm)

$29.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Computer Cables Yoton FFC FPC Flat Flexible Cable 0.5mm Pitch.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com