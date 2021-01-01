From crosley furniture
Crosley Furniture White Composite Base with Granite Top Kitchen Island (18-in x 52-in x 34-in) | KF30004AWH
Raised panel doors conceal adjustable inner shelving that allows for effortless organizing. The countertop is perfect for food prep or entertaining guests, while the attached spice rack and convenient utility drawers keep things close at hand. Includes cart, counter top, stationary feet, and optional casters for convenience. Features 2 deep drawers, 4 doors, 3 adjustable inner shelves, and a spice rack with towel bar.