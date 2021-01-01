From tango advanced nutrition
Component Video Cables with Audio 6 Feet Gold Plated RCA to RCA Supports 1080i
Advertisement
Meant for connecting audio/video components, like DVD players, Blu-Ray players, satellite receivers, game consoles, DVRs, cable boxes and more to TVs or projectors. 1080i-capable cable neatly bundles 5 connectors on each end: 3 video (red, blue and green signals) and 2 audio (left and right stereo), resulting in a genuine home theater experience. Durably assembled to maximize signal strength and conductivity, like a flexibly soft PVC jacket, gold-plated RCA connectors and dual-shielding. Crafted for a contemporary and practical design, including a high-grade nylon sleeve and color-coded molds. This product by is covered by a 1-year warranty.