Component to HDMI Converter, YPbPr to HDMI, 5RCA RGB to HDMI Converter Adapter, Supports 1080P Video Audio Converter Adapter HDMI V1.4 for DVD PSP.
YPbPr to HDMI Converter: converts analog component video and R/L audio signal to digital HDMI signal, enables your old DVD player, cable box and gaming consoles to work with your fancy new television, display and projector. (NOTE: This is a Component to HDMI Converter, not an HDMI to Component Converter, can not be used reversely.) Support Ypbpr Component Output: 480P/60Hz, 576P/50Hz, 720P/50,60Hz, 1080P/50,60Hz(Max.); support HDMI input resolution: 1080p, 1080i, 720P, 576p, 576i, 480p, 480i. (Please note: The signal source and output source must have the same resolution to make this product work.) HD Audio: Supports uncompressed audio such as DTS Digital, Dolby Digital (Including DTS-HD and Dolby True HD). Supports PCM stereo. Plug and Play: YPbPr Component 5RCA RGB to HDMI Converter, no need to install drivers, works well with your old Blu-ray DVD Player, Wii, original Xbox One, SKY HD box, PS3, PS2, n64. What You Get:1 * YPbPr to HDMI Converter,1 * YPbPr video cable,1 * R/L au