From it's that simple
Component Shelf Wall Mount Bracket for DVR VCR DVD Player DDS Receiver Cable Box TV Mount Attachable M01
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Attach to TV wall mount; Constructed of heavy duty steel Loading capacity up to 18 lbs; Elegant cable management system Height adjustable; Extra extension and DVD shelf are available for purchase; Easy installation DVD bracket width adjustable, depth range of 8.9' (225mm) to 12.8' (325mm) accommodate even larger equipment Content: a TV wall plate hook, a single-link extension, a DVD shelf, and Standard mounting hardware pack