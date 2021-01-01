From it's that simple

Component Shelf Wall Mount Bracket for DVR VCR DVD Player DDS Receiver Cable Box TV Mount Attachable M01

$23.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Best Quality Guranteed. Attach to TV wall mount; Constructed of heavy duty steel Loading capacity up to 18 lbs; Elegant cable management system Height adjustable; Extra extension and DVD shelf are available for purchase; Easy installation DVD bracket width adjustable, depth range of 8.9' (225mm) to 12.8' (325mm) accommodate even larger equipment Content: a TV wall plate hook, a single-link extension, a DVD shelf, and Standard mounting hardware pack

