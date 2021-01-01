Complete Frankfurt Entry Lever Set with Single Cylinder Deadbolt

Advertisement
Features:Interior Handle Type: LeverPrimary Material: Stainless steelContemporary styleProduct Type: Levers with DeadboltFunction: DummyFinish: Primary Material: Stainless steelLock Type: TubularNumber of Cylinders (Integer): 1Keying Feature: NoComplete Entry Set: YesEntry Set Components Needed: Compatible Interior Portion Part Number(s): Compatible Exterior Portion Part Number(s): What's Included: Key(s)Keys Included: YesNumber of Keys: Strike Included: YesStrike Style: MortiseDeadbolt: YesHandle Style: LeverElectronic Lock: NoMode of Entry: Auto-Lock Capable: Temporary Access: Motorized Deadbolt: Lit Keypad/Touchscreen: Smart Lock: Smart Home Protocol: Smart Home Hubs/Devices: Remote Access: App Enabled: Usage Monitoring: Power Source: Batteries Included: Number of Batteries Required: Battery Size: Number of Codes: Built-In Alarm: Electronic Entry Set: Style: Modern & ContemporaryNumber of Mounting Holes: 6Country of Origin: ChinaNumber of Cylinders: 1Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 10.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 6Compatible Door Thickness: 1.375";1.5";1.625";1.75"Backset: 2.375";2.75"Overall Product Weight: 1Handle Grip Center to Center: Assembly:Warranty: Finish: Satin Stainless Steel, Handle Orientation: Left Hand Reverse