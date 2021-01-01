From ws bath collections
Complements Free Standing Rampin Assessory
Advertisement
Features:Accessory standBrass constructionPolished chrome finishComplements collectionMount Type: FreestandingFinish: ChromePrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Solid BrassWater Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Chip Resistant: YesWall Mountable: NoCompatible Mounting Surface: Mounting Method: Concealed Mounting Hardware: Number of Posts: Number of Holes per Post: Post Shape: Mounting Hardware Included: Country of Origin: ItalyStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ItalyDesigner: Designer Type: Spefications:FSC Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 26Overall Width - Side to Side: 9.1Overall Depth - Front to Back: 9.1Freestanding: YesBase Width: Base Depth: Overall Product Weight: 21Assembly:Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Manufacturer provides one year warranty against defects in workmanship, materials, or operation, excluding ordinary wear and tearProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: