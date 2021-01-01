Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 6.7 Inch Clear Case (No Screen Protector), Hd Crystal Bumper Full Body Shockproof Protective Slim Cases For.

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Clear Compatible Phone Models: Galaxy S21 Plus 6.7 Inch Dual Layer Shock Absorption Soft Tpu Otter Cover + Hard Pc Inner Bumper Could Absorb Impact Force, Provides Solid Protection To Your Iphone Shows Off Your Phone With Unique Fashion Design, And Keeps You In A Chic Style While Prevents Air Bubbles And Watermarks On The Back Of The Phone. Raised Edges Help To Protect Your Screen And Camera From Rubbing Against Flat Surfaces Precise Cutouts - Allow Easy Access To All Ports, Buttons And Controls