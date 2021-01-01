Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S10e Case Crystal Clear Military-Grade Shockproof Anti-Slip Anti-Yellow Back Cover Ring Case With 360 Ring Kickstand.

Material: Stainless Steel, Tpu, Polycarbonate, Acrylic: Form Factor: Ring Kickstand Clear Case Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S10e 5.8 Inch Screen Size: 5.8 Inches? Perfect Protection?Anti-Fall Tpu + Transparent Pc Back Cover Design, Impact Resistant Tpu Lining Provides Shock Absorbing Bumper Protection For The Corners And Protect It From Accidental Drops And Falls While Protecting It Is Also Slim, And The Raised Edge Design Ensures Additional Protection For The Screen And Camera. Rotating Kickstand?The Built-In Metal Kickstand Can Rotate 360°,And The Round Metal Sheet Can Be Directly Adsorbed To The Magnetic Car Holder.( Excluding Smartphones And Car Mounts.) ?Precision Cutout?Easy Access To All Controls And Functions. The Buttons And Ports User-Friendly Design To Avoid Frequent Disassembly. Premium Service? Is A Dedicated To Providing High-Quality Products, Providing Lifetime Quality Customer Service.