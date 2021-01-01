Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Case Clear Silicone Shockproof Protective Cases With Floral Design Note 20 Ultra 5G Cases Flower.

[Unique design]: The ultra-thin Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G protective case silicone transparent is printed with fashionable and beautiful flower patterns. IMD technology further enhances the original design of the phone! The transparent and soft Samsung galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G case flower with creative patterns of flowers, animals, leaves and marble butterflies adds fun to your smartphone. [Super protection]: Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G protective case for women military grade Case with 4 Corners Shockproof Protection and raised bezel edges keep screen and camera from Anti-collision, anti-slip, anti-scratch, anti-drop when placed face down. Scratch-Resistant The galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G cover clear flowers is tough enough to withstand everyday wear-and-tear, keeping your Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5Gs glass back looking as good as new [Best Material] The transparent floral Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G phone case soft and high-quality silicone Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G transparent protective cover