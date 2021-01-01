Compatible With Samsung Galaxy J5 2016 Folio Flip Wallet Case, Pu Leather Credit Card Holder Slots Heavy Duty Full Body Protection Kickstand.

?Precise Cut-Out?: Precise Cutouts For Speaker, Camera, Flash And Other Functional Ports, Allow Access To All Ports And Functions Easily, Without Removing The Case. High-Quality Pu Leather?: Soft Inner Layer Tpu Silicone + Tough Outer Layer High-Quality Pu Leather, Features Dual Layer Protection. Phone Function?: For Samsung Galaxy J5 2016 J510 (5.0 Inch) Wallet Cases Include 3 Card Slots, 1 Money Pocket, 1 With View Window Can Place Your Favorite Photo, Full Cable/Button/Speaker Access, A Magnetic Closure And A Landscape Kickstand. After-Sales Servicet?: We Provides 24 Hours Professional & Nice Customer Service. If You Are Not Satisfied With The Products Received And Avoid Your Losses, Please Contact Us In Time, We Will Deal With You For Specific Problems Immediately (Re-Send Product / Direct Refund / Return And Refund).