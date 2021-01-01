Compatible With Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Case Premium Leather Wallet 3D Design Flip Case With Card Holder Magnetic Closure Shockproof Protective Case.

Material: Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: A Pu- Peacock Flower Series 4 Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Durable Synthetic Leather Exterior With Magnet Closure Integrated With Inner Tpu Snap On Case Provide Full Body Protection For Your Phone Against Scratches, Greasy Dirt And Abrasions. Full Body 3D Painting Design, Cute Looks And High Quality. Suitable For Women, Men, And Teens Of All Ages. Book Style Cell Phone Case Is Designed To Fold Back, Are Perfect For Writing Or Watching Video Every Time. It Is A Good Support For Your Mobile. Provides Easy Access To All Functions Without Removing The Case.