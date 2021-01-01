Compatible With Samsung Galaxy A21 Case, With [Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Protector] Resistant Metal Ring Magnetic Support Kickstand Heavy.

Material: Stainless Steel, Tpu, Polycarbonate: Color: Green Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A21 Work With Magnetic Car Mount: Built-In Magnetic Metal Plate, Can Be Attracted To A Magnetic Car Mount Holder (Not Included). No Need Any Install Steps, Direct Adsorption. Making You Enjoy Your Gps Or Music To The Fullest. Liberate Your Hands And Drive Safely. Dual Layer: Dual Layers Of Shockproof Tpu And Solid Pc For Double Protection. Specially Tough Reinforced Four-Corner Non-Slip Texture Protect Your Phone From All Bumps And Falls. Textured Interior For Additional Shock Absorbent Protection. 360 Degree Rotating Ring Holder: Double As Kickstand For Hands-Free Viewing, You Can Comfort Use Of Your Phone From Any Angles To Watch Videos, Movies & Youtube. Considerate Design: Includes Responsive Button Covers With Crisp Feedback, Precise Cutouts And Raised Lip Protection.