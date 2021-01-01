From general
Compatible With Samsung Galaxy A10e 5.83 Inch Case, Heavy Duty 3 Layer Shockproof Full-Body Protective Hard Case For Galaxy A10e 2019 Released
Advertisement
Material: Silicone, Plastic, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Marble Compatible Phone Models: For Samsung Galaxy A10e 5.83 Inch 3In1 Design: Plastic Back Cover + Plastic Bumper + Silicone Inner Frame Maximum Protect Your Phone From Drop And Scratch Protection Silicone Case Provide Full Corner Drop Protection And Pc Case Protects Case From Scrach And Fingerprint Full Degree Of Protection: Covers All Four Corners And Includes Raised Edges And A Pc & Silicon Lip To Keep The Screen From Scratching Or Touching The Ground Precise Cut And Design; Easy Access To All Ports, Sensors, Speakers, Cameras And All Features