Compatible with Nano V3.0, ATmega328P Moudle Nano Board CH340 with USB Cable (5pcs Nano Board & 1pcs Cable)

The Nano can be powered via the Mini-B USB connection, 6-20V unregulated external power supply (pin 30), or 5V regulated external power supply (pin 27). The power source is automatically selected to the highest voltage source. The Arduino Nano is a compact board similar to the UNO. The Arduino Nano is a small, complete, and breadboard-friendly board based on the ATmega328P (Arduino Nano 3.x). It has more or less the same functionality of the Arduino Duemilanove, but in a different package. It lacks only a DC power jack, and works with a Mini-B USB cable instead of a standard one.