From general
Compatible With Motorola Edge+ Case, Aramid Fiber Cases Cover For Moto Edge+(Black)
Advertisement
Material: Aramid: Compatible Phone Models: Motorola Edge+ ?Be Confident?With Military-Grade Drop Protection, You Can Be Confident That Your Phone Is Protected From Every Angle. Feel Good?The Innovative touch Coating Feels Excellent In Your Hand And Is Scratch And Stain-Resistant. Lose The Bulk?The Slim Design Of The Aer Karbon Case Gives You Military-Grade Drop Protection With Adding Bulk. Roam Free?The Advanced Materials In The Aer Karbon Case Won'T Interfere With Cellular, 5G, Wi-Fi, Gps Or Bluetooth Signals, So You Always Get Maximum Range.