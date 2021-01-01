Compatible With Moto G30 Case, Case For Moto G10, Shock-Absorption Slim Tpu Ultra Thin Rubber Soft Shell Flexibility Bumper Black Phone Case Cover.

Material: Tpu, Rubber: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Blooming Compatible Phone Models: Motorola Moto G10, Motorola Moto G30, Moto G30, Moto G10 [Material] Made Of Environmentally Friendly Plastic And Stretch-Resistant Tpu Rubber, Will Not Release Any Harmful Chemicals, Wear Resistance And Slip Resistance, Feel More Comfortable, Flexible Installation And Removal, And Will Not Damage The Machine. [Protection Design] 360° Surround Design And Screen Lens Design Higher Than The Screen Can Avoid Scratches And Wear. Mold Opening Of Real Machines Is Accurate And Easy To Access All Available Functions And Ports [Fashion Appearance] Stylish, Clear And Colorful Pattern Design Makes Your Motorola Moto G30/G10 Phone More Individual, Interesting And Beautiful, Bringing You A Satisfying Experience. [Quality Service] If You Are Looking For Fashionable And Protected Mobile Phone Cases, Store Can Find What You Want.