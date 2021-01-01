Compatible with MacBook Pro 15 inch Case 20162019 Release A1990 A1707 with Touch Bar Plastic Pattern Hard Shell Case Keyboard Cover Skin Screen.

Best Quality Guranteed. This hard shell case cover was designed ONLY to be compatible with 2019 & 2018 & 2017 & 2016 Release MacBook Pro 15 Inch with Touch Bar and Touch ID (A1990 / A1707, Release 2019 - MV902LL/A, MV922LL/A, MV912LL/A, MV932LL/A and 2018 - MR932LL/A, MR942LL/A - and 2017 - MPTR2LL/A, MPTU2LL/A, MPTT2LL/A, MPTV2LL/A - Release 2016 - MLH32LL/A, MLW72LL/A, MLH42LL/A, MLW82LL/A). Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure it matches the model number in the title 'A1990' or 'A1707'. NO Cut Out design, transparency is different from color to color. WARNING: This case is NOT compatible with other model MacBooks. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement, fully access to all buttons and features. Snap on design, easy on easy off. Plug your cable or headset without removing the case. Ultra slim light weight hard case has 11.99 oz in wei