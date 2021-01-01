Compatible with MacBook Pro 13 inch Case 20162020 Release A2338 M1 A2289 A2251 A2159 A1989 A1706 A1708 Plastic Hard Shell CaseBagKeyboard.

Best Quality Guranteed. The case was designed ONLY to be 2019 2018 2017 2016 Release MacBook Pro 13 Inch with Retina Display (A2159 A1989 A1706 with Touch Bar and A1708 without Touch Bar, Release in 2019 - MUHN2LL/A, MUHQ2LL/A, MUHP2LL/A, MUHR2LL/A, MV962LL/A, MV992LL/A, MV972LL/A, MV9A2LL/A - and 2018 - MR9Q2LL/A, MR9R2LL/A - and 2017 - MPXV2LL/A, MPXX2LL/A, MPXW2LL/A, MPXY2LL/A, MPXQ2LL/A, MPXR2LL/A, MPXT2LL/A, MPXU2LL/A - and 2016 - MLL42LL/A, MLUQ2LL/A, MLH12LL/A, MLVP2LL/A, MNQF2LL/A, MNQG2LL/A). Please kindly check the model number 'Axxxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure it matches the model number in the title 'A2159' or 'A1989' or 'A1706' or 'A1708'. Case Dimension: 12 x 8.5 x 0.6 inch, the MacBook Pro 13 Inch with/without Touch Bar and Touch ID Dimension: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inch. NO Cut Out design, transparency is different from color to color. The 360 degree protective shockpr