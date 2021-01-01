Compatible with MacBook Air Leather Case 13 Inch 2020 2019 2018 A2179 A1932 Laptop Sleeve Protective Folio Book Cover New MacBook Air 13 Shining.

Best Quality Guranteed. This Macbook air 13 inch case is only compatible with 2020 2019 2018 Release MacBook Air 13 inch with Retina Display and Touch ID (Models: A2179 & A1932 - MVFH2LL/A, MVFM2LL/A, MVFK2LL/A, MVFJ2LL/A, MVFN2LL/A, MVFL2LL/A, MRE82LL/A, MREE2LL/A, MREA2LL/A, MRE92LL/A, MREF2LL/A, MREC2LL/A) Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook BEFORE your purchase, make sure it matches the model number in the title 'A2179' 'A1932' The MacBook air case allows for access of all ports and made of high quality PU leather and soft microfiber for good ventilation and to protect the laptop from overheating. Fully wraparound protection and superior durability cover is with shock-absorbing features, protects your laptop from scrapes and scratches This laptop case has a pocket to keep papers, also there's a pen holder. The portable and fashionable bag is just perfect for carrying your