Compatible with MacBook 12 inch Case with Retina Display (Model: A1534, Release 2017 2016 2015), Plastic Hard Shell Case & Keyboard Cover Skin.

Best Quality Guranteed. The case was designed ONLY to be compatible with MacBook 12 inch with Retina Display (Model A1534, Release 2017 2016 2015). Release 2017: MNYF2LL/A, MNYK2LL/A, MNYM2LL/A, MNYH2LL/A, MNYG2LL/A, MNYL2LL/A, MNYN2LL/A, MNYJ2LL/A; Release 2016: MLHA2LL/A, MLHC2LL/A, MMGL2LL/A, MMGM2LL/A, MLHE2LL/A, MLHF2LL/A, MLH72LL/A, MLH82LL/A and Release 2015: MF855LL/A, MF865LL/A, MK4M2LL/A, MK4N2LL/A, MJY32LL/A, MJY42LL/A. Please kindly check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the MacBook before your purchase, make sure you choose the exact same model number as the listing title stated 'A1534'. NO Cut Out design, transparency is different from color to color. Fully vented for safe heat disbursement, fully access to all buttons and features. Case Dimension: 11.2 x 7.8 x 0.7 inch, the MacBook 12 inch with Retina Display Dimension: 11.04 x 7.74 x 0.52 inch. Including a matching color keyboard cover to protect your MacBook keyboard against