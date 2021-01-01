Compatible With Lg V60 Thinq 5G Case Tpu + Pc Bumper Hybrid Protective Cover V60 Thinq 5G Shockproof Anti-Fall Cover With 360 Degree Rotating Metal.

Material: Stainless Steel, Tpu, Polycarbonate Brand: Wouier Form Factor: Bumper Color: Fuchsia Compatible Phone Models: Lg V60 Thinq 5G Excellent Shock Absorption For Lg V60 Thinq 5G Case And The Product Adopts Pc+Tpu Two-In-One Design, V60 Thinq 5G Case With A Pc Shell, Which Is Strong And Durable And Crash-Proof; Frame With Tpu, Good Flexibility, Effectively Reduce Wear To Lg V60 Thinq 5G;Outside The Use Of Wear-Resistant Pc Coating, Feel Good, Anti-Slip, Sweat-Proof, Anti- Fingerprint, Resistant To Dirt, Easy To Wipe Humanized Design, Folded Bracket With Lg V60 Thinq 5G Case, 360 °Rotation Your V60 Thinq 5Gconvenient For You To Watch Videos And Video-Chatting With Comfort. The Shockproof Four Corner Design Cover For Lg V60 Thinq 5G Case, Increase Buffering Function. Metal Patch On The V60 Thinq Shell To Be Attached To Your Magnetic Car Holder, Convenient For Driving. Perfect Fit With Lg V60 Thinq 5G, Accessing To All The Con