From general

Compatible With Lg Lv3 2018 Case Clear Glitter Sparkly Bling Heavy High Impact Shockproof Three Layer Sturdy Drop Protective Cover Case For Lg Lv3.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Silicone, Tpu, Plastic, Rubber: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Life Tree Compatible Phone Models: Lg Lv3 2018 Three-Layer Protection: Hard Plastic Back Cover + Silicone Tpu Inner Frame + Hare Pc Bumper Protect Your Phone Against Accidental Scratches And Falls. The Raised Lips Provide Great Protection For You Camera And Screen When You Flat The Device. Screen & Camera Protection: Raised Lip For Screen And Lens Will Protect Your Screen And Camera. Access Port: Precise Cutouts For All Buttons And Ports. So You Can Use All Kinds Of Interfaces Without Any Barrier, And It Also Has The Function Of Dustproof. Bling Appearance: The Sparkly Glitter Print Is Embedded In The Tpu Rubber Material Which Will Never Fade And Looks Super Cute And Vivid.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com