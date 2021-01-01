Compatible With Lg K40 Case, Lg Solo Lte, Lg Xpression Plus 2, Harmony 3, K12 Plus, X4 2019 Phone Case, [Military Grade] Magnetic Car Ring Holder.

Lg K40 Phone Case,?Perfect Protection? Unique Edge Tpu Is Combined With The Built-In Pc To Protect Your Phone From Drops, Scratches And Bumps. Military-Grade Protection With Air-Cushion Technology For All Corners, And All Around Protection For Your Device With A Slim Design. Case For Lg K40,?360° Rotable Kickstand Design? Metal Ring Kickstand Can Rotate 360°,Easy To Rotate And Sturdy On The Case. Built In Kickstand Gives You The Convenience To Watch Videos And Movies Hands-Free With Desired Comfort And Stability, Besides, Built-In Metal Magnetic Sheet For Stable Adsorption, Which Can Be Directly Adsorbed To The Magnetic Car Mount Holder.(Not Includes The Magnetic Car Mount Holder) Dual Layer: Dual Layers Of Shockproof Tpu And Solid Pc For Double Protection. Specially Tough Reinforced Four-Corner Non-Slip Texture Protect Your Phone From All Bumps And Falls. Textured Interior For Additional Shock Absorbent Protection. Precise Cutout?All