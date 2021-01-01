From pellethead
Compatible with iPhone XR CaseClear Cover for 61 Inch Blue
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. For iPhone XR cases: Compatible with iPhone XR (released in 2018) For iPhone XR slim case: Soft flexible TPU + Hard PC offer extra protection and scratch resistant For iPhone XR cases: Soft flexible TPU + Hard PC offer extra protection and scratch resistant For iPhone XR cover: Precise charging cutout fit most cables and mic cutout never cover the volume One year for a refund or replacement if any quality issue.