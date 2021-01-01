Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7 Case Wallet Detachable Magnetic Zipper Leather Cash Pocket 12 Card Slots Holder Wrist Strap (Floral Purple)

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu, Leather, Polycarbonate: Color: Floral Purple Compatible Phone Models: Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7' (Not Fit For The Iphone 12 / 12 Pro 6.1') Screen Size: 6.7 Inches Made Of Luxury Glory Pu Leather With Beautiful Color. Durable Pu Designed To Protect Your Phone From Scratches, And Other Daily Wear. Multi-Functions-12 Card Slots, Zipper Pocket. You Can Put More Credit Cards, Money Cash, Coin, Paper Receipts, Drivers License, Key, Usb Cable / Earphone Or Other Small Things. Removable Magnetic Shockproof Back Cover. Your Phone Can Easily Be Taken Out And Held Alone. Shock-Absorbent Material Case Cover Keeps Your Phone Safe From Accidental Drops. Strong Magnetic Keeps Your Phone More Secure In The Wallet. Portable Hand Strap Design, You Can Hold The Strap To Carry The Wallet As A Mini-Clutch.