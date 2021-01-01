Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Belt Clip (Thin Armor) Slim Grip Cover With Holster - Black

Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate Color: Black: Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Pro Fastener Type: Clip On Made Of A Flexible Tpu Material That Improves Both Drop And Scratch Protection For Your New Device For Convenience, Your Includes A Rotating Belt Clip That Can Be Used Both Vertically And Horizontally Enjoy A Sleek And Minimalist Look With The Embedded Grip Pattern That Is Subtle And Tasteful Experience The Difference Our Extra Mile Pledge Backs Every Purchase With Friendly And Knowledgeable Support From Our Team