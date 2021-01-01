From general
Compatible With Iphone 12 Mini Case Ring Magnetic Car Mount Protective Bumper Kickstand 5.4 Inch 2020 Released (Black)
Advertisement
?Multifunctional Ring Holder?Prevent Your Phone From Accidental Drops And Slips, Promotes Better One Hand Usage. Stand Your Phone In Horizontal To Enjoy A Movie Hands Free. Kickstand Feature? Easily Reading Or Watching Movies With The Convenient Hands-Free Design. Unique Design?Case With Provides Protections Against Scratches, Bumps And Drops. Drop Protection? The Cover Of The Cell Phone Is Higher Than The Cell Phone, Effectively Protecting The Cell Phone When The Phone Falls.