Compatible With Iphone 12 Mini Case Mirror Design Clear View Flip Ultra Slim Protecter Shell With Kickstand Protective Cover Compatible With Iphone.

All-Round Protection, High Quality Phone Case, The Electroplate Plating Mirror Case Made Of Pc And Pu Leather, Front Sturdy Pc + Back Pu Leather + Inner Hard Pc. Including Four-Sided Protection, Cover Corners, Raised Edge Of The Screen. Heavy-Duty Chassis Lighter, Smaller, Ideal For Protection! Elaborately Fashion Mirror Design, Makes Your Phone Look Special And Gorgeous. Luxury Slim Mirror Flip Cover Can Be Shiny Plating Makeup Mirror. Specially Designed For People Who Loves The Quality And Value! Perfect Fit And Adds Minimal Bulk To Your Phone, Its Comfortable For You To Catch. The Kickstand Can Let You Enjoy Pleasant Hands-Free Movies/Videos Viewing Experience. Perfectly Made To Prevent Dust, Shock, Scratches And Bumps And Other Damages Please Note In Order To Protect The Journey From Scratches We Put A Protective Film On It. You Should Tear Off This Protective Film Before Use.