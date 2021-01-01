From general
Compatible With Iphone 12 Mini Case, Marble Design Slim Thin Stylish Geometric Cover(Frosted Pink)
Advertisement
Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Frosted Pink Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Mini, Iphone 2020 5.4Inch Screen Size: 5.4 Inches Pattern: Geometric Air Cushion Design Offers Good Protection, Raised 1Mm Edges Design Protects The Screen And Camera When It On The Ground And From Drops. Beautiful Eye-Catching Design And The Laser Printing Technology To Provide A Natural Look That Is Unique, Functional, Elegant And Colorful. Precise Cutouts Fit Speakers, Ports Or Buttons Perfectly. Can Work With Wireless Charging, Magnetic Car Mount And Phone Ring Holder And Other Accessories.