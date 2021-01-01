From general
Compatible With Iphone 12 Mini Case Easy Grip Wood Grain With Nylon Fabric Leather Design Hybrid Slim Case
Advertisement
Durable And Natural Looking; Slim Profile But Dont Sacrifice Protection; Raised Edges Lift The Screen And Camera Lens Off The Surface To Avoid Scratches And Damage Precise Cutouts, Sensitive Buttons Are Easy To Feel And Press, Enlarged Ports Fit Most Cables; This Iphone 12 Mini Case Supports Magsafe And Wireless Charging Flexible Shock Absorbing Tpu Body For Easy Installation Protects, Never Scratch Your Phone