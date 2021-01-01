Compatible With Iphone 12 Mini Case, 2 In 1 Glitter Bling Girl Women Shiny Heavy Duty Rugged Hybrid Hard Pc Cover Soft Tpu Bumper Protective Case.

Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: V241-Rose Gold Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Mini 5.4' ?2 In 1 Dual Layer Solid Structure: High Quality Premium Hybrid Hard Pc Cover And Soft Tpu Bumper Provide Strong Protection For Your Iphone 12 Mini 5.4', Effectively Protecting Your Precious Iphone Against Any Drops, Shocks, Bumps, Dust Or Dirt. No More Concerns About Unexpected Scratches Or Impacts. Bling Bling Style: Solid Color With Cute Shiny Elements Makes Your Iphone 12 Mini 5.4' Look Fashionable And Eye-Catching. Anti-Slip Side Tpu Offers You Comfortable Grip Experience When The Case Is Held In Your Hands. No More Worrying About Unexpected Slipping, Suit For Teen, Teenage Girls And Women. Accurate Cutouts: Precise And Considerate Openings Allow Freely Getting Access To All The Functions Of Your Iphone 12 Mini, The Flexible Buttons And Ergonomic Design Brings You Responsive Touch Experience