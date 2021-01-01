Compatible With Iphone 12 /Iphone 12 Pro, Detachable Magnetic Wallet Pu Leather Protective With Credit Card Holders, Wrist Strap For Iphone 12/12.

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu: Color: Blue Mandala Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12/12 Pro 6.1 Inch Screen Size: 6.1 Inches Made Of Durable Pu Leather Cover And Soft Tpu Inner, Made To Store Your Cash Or Cards And While Giving You A Protective Fashionable Cover. Special Pattern Printed On The Leather Dressing Up Your Phone Pretty, Funny And Cute. With 3 Credit Card Slots & Holder Function, It Keeps Your Cards, Money And Phone In One As Daily Use. The Magnetic Clip And Detachable Wrist Strap Allow Easy Access To Your Iphone 12/12 Pro 6.1 Inch Without Any Hassle.