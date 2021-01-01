From general

Compatible With Iphone 12 And Iphone 12 Pro Case Wallet With Card Holder, Embossed Mandala Pattern Flower Pu Leather Double Magnetic Buttons Flip.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Faux Leather: Form Factor: Flip Color: Blue Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12, Iphone 12 Pro Practical Card Holder: 3 Card Slots Securely Hold Your Cards And Some Cash Without Taking Wallet Outside. Compatible With Magnetic Car Mount: This Wallet Case Comes With Metal Plates Incorporated In The Flap, Therefore No Additional Plate Or Adhesive Is Needed. Kickstand Function: Convenient Kickstand For Reading, Watching Movies, Browsing The Web, And Face-To-Face Chatting With Friends. Shockprrof Protection: High-Quality Pu Leather Embossed Mandala Pattern Flower Feels Softer And Looks More Comfortable. Buffer Corners Protect Your Phone From Drops And Shocks.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com