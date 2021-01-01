From carlos santana
Compatible with iPhone 11 Case Gold Sparkle Glitter Marble Slim Shockproof Flexible Bumper TPU Soft Case Rubber Silicone Cover Phone Case for.
Advertisement
This case only compatible with iPhone 11 (2019 release, 6.1 inch), support wirless charging Luxury Marble design protective phone case layered with actual gold glitter pattern, makes your phone different and eyes-catching Comes with full 360 degree bumper protection as well as a front raised lip to protect your phone screen. Easy access to all buttons, controls and ports without removing the case. The case is made from soft flexible TPU and used IMD (In-Mould-Decoration) Technology. Make the Print Vivid and Never Fade.